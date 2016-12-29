Wrong-way driver arrested in Brown County

HOWARD (WKOW) – In just the last two weeks, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have arrested 11 people for drunken driving.

But this might be the scariest of those incidents.

WKOW'S Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports early in the morning on Christmas Eve, a squad car dashcam captures a man going the wrong way on Interstate 41 in Brown County, approaching oncoming traffic at 70 miles per hour.

A sheriff’s deputy races to 41 in Suamico near Lineville Road. As soon as he turns around in the median, his dashcam shows headlights coming straight at him. That’s the man who authorities say was drunk and weaving all over the road.

The deputy tried to get his attention, but the driver went right around him.

The deputy turned around. You see headlights approaching his squad car as they’re both now driving straight into oncoming traffic.

The deputy races up to the car again. The driver finally slows down but still doesn’t stop, forcing the deputy to pull in front of him and end what authorities describe as an incredibly dangerous and scary situation.

A Brown County Sheriff says they don’t know where the man was coming from or where he planned to go, but they think he was on the highway for at least 3 or 4 miles.

"It's a danger to the person that's the wrong way on the highway, people who are trying to drive, the officer that's trying to stop him...you know, it's an extremely dangerous situation. And the sad part is it happens more frequently than people realize," said Captain Dan Sandberg.

WBAY reports the 24-year-old man from the New Franken area registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.156, nearly twice the legal limit. He was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and first-offense OWI.