Madison billboard pays tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

MADISON (WKOW) -- A digital billboard on the Beltline near John Nolen Drive is paying tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

The mother-daughter Hollywood duo passed away close to within 24 hours of each other.

There are a number of images of Fisher. One shows a quote from "The Empire Strikes Back." Another shows the Millennium Falcon with a heart.

The other side of the billboards features Debbie Reynolds with a shot of her character Kathy Selden in "Singin' in the Rain."