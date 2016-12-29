Honda recalls Odyssey minivans

MADISON (WKOW) -- Honda is recalling roughly 634,000 of its Odyssey minivans for a rear seat defect.

The minivans have a second-row seat lever that moves the outer seats forward to access the third row. Honda says the release lever may remain in an unlocked position, which could allow the seats to move unexpectedly.

The problem was originally detected through warranty claims. Thankfully, no injuries or accidents have been reported due to the issue.

Model years affected are those between 2011 through 2016, and will be fixed free of charge. For more information on the recall just head the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.



