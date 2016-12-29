How a small town kid became the Badgers MVP

Eric Thames hit a pair of home runs and Jimmy Nelson pitched seven strong innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.More >>
Eric Thames hit a pair of home runs and Jimmy Nelson pitched seven strong innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.More >>
On any given summer day on Lake Wingra in Madison, you may here the subtle splashing of a woman on a roll. A dozen years ago, Gretchen Greene came to these shores looking for a new experience, instead she found a lifelong passion.More >>
On any given summer day on Lake Wingra in Madison, you may hear the subtle splashing of a woman on a roll. A dozen years ago, Gretchen Greene came to these shores looking for a new experience, instead she found a lifelong passion.More >>
Travis Shaw started the rout with a go-ahead single in a four-run first inning, then left after he was hit on a hand by a pitch during the Milwaukee Brewers' 8-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.More >>
Travis Shaw started the rout with a go-ahead single in a four-run first inning, then left after he was hit on a hand by a pitch during the Milwaukee Brewers' 8-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.More >>
Relief pitcher Corey Knabel will be the only player to represent the Brewers at the Major League Baseball All Star Game in Miami on July 11.More >>
Relief pitcher Corey Knabel will be the only player to represent the Brewers at the Major League Baseball All Star Game in Miami on July 11.More >>
Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs -- the second moments after having his bat thrown out for having too much pine tar on it -- and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 on Sunday.More >>
Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs -- the second moments after having his bat thrown out for having too much pine tar on it -- and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Madison Radicals are in first place in the Midwest Division of the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) after a 21-13 over the Minnesota Wind Chill Saturday night at Breese Stevens Field.More >>
The Madison Radicals are in first place in the Midwest Division of the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) after a 21-13 over the Minnesota Wind Chill Saturday night at Breese Stevens Field.More >>
Domingo Santana hit a two-run homer off Giancarlo Stanton's glove, sparking a seven-run second inning that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers over the Miami Marlins 8-4 on Saturday.More >>
Domingo Santana hit a two-run homer off Giancarlo Stanton's glove, sparking a seven-run second inning that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers over the Miami Marlins 8-4 on Saturday.More >>
Some of the best lumber jacks and jills from the Midwest "rolled" to Madison for the Midwest Log Rolling Championships on Saturday with proceeds going towards The Huntington's Disease Society of America.More >>
Some of the best lumber jacks and jills from the Midwest "rolled" to Madison for the Midwest Log Rolling Championships on Saturday with proceeds going towards The Huntington's Disease Society of America.More >>
Six women, including local runner Nora Bird, are featured in a short documentary about their journey to become the first all-female team to complete the Speed Project.More >>
Six women, including local runner Nora Bird, are featured in a short documentary about their journey to become the first all-female team to complete the Speed Project.More >>
Stephen Vogt, claimed off waivers earlier in the week, hit two home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Friday night.More >>
Stephen Vogt, claimed off waivers earlier in the week, hit two home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Friday night.More >>
Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship. Sam Dekker is headed to Los Angeles as part of the haul landed by the Clippers.More >>
Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship. Sam Dekker is headed to Los Angeles as part of the haul landed by the Clippers.More >>
Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.More >>
Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.More >>
Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South. The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone.More >>
Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South. The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone.More >>
The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
For all you Coffee and Oreo lovers out there we might have the perfect combination for you.More >>
For all you Coffee and Oreo lovers out there we might have the perfect combination for you.More >>
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department says a part of the Mississippi River is closed for some sort of missing person investigation.More >>
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department says a part of the Mississippi River is closed for some sort of missing person investigation.More >>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Authorities say an armed man was fatally shot by police after seizing a helicopter near Portland, Oregon. Hillsboro police Lt. Henry Reimann said the man jumped a fence Monday to get into Hillsboro Airport and then approached a flight instructor and student who were inside a helicopter.More >>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Authorities say an armed man was fatally shot by police after seizing a helicopter near Portland, Oregon. Hillsboro police Lt. Henry Reimann said the man jumped a fence Monday to get into Hillsboro Airport and then approached a flight instructor and student who were inside a helicopter.More >>
Crash that injured ten at Boston airport does not appear to be intentional.More >>
Crash that injured ten at Boston airport does not appear to be intentional.More >>
For the first time in more than a century, Sunday liquor sales are legal in Minnesota.More >>
For the first time in more than a century, Sunday liquor sales are legal in Minnesota.More >>
There was so much hype when Crayola announced it was retiring its yellow-colored crayon, dandelion. Now the hype continues; dandelion's successor needs a name.More >>
There was so much hype when Crayola announced it was retiring its yellow-colored crayon, dandelion. Now the hype continues; dandelion's successor needs a name.More >>
Outdoor living remains a hot home trend, and backyard water features are part of the revolution. That includes bubbling boulders, just one unique way to create your own tranquil oasis.More >>
Outdoor living remains a hot home trend, and backyard water features are part of the revolution. That includes bubbling boulders, just one unique way to create your own tranquil oasis.More >>
New York police are on scene of a shooting inside a hospital where they say multiple people have injuries.More >>
New York police are on scene of a shooting inside a hospital where they say multiple people have injuries.More >>
Doctors in Madison are seeing rashes and sores in children right now.More >>
Doctors in Madison are seeing rashes and sores in children right now.More >>