Train derailment in western Wisconsin blamed on operator error

ALMA (WKOW) -- Federal investigators say operator error and fatigue are likely to blame in a train derailment that happened in western Wisconsin late last fall.

The derailment caused 20,000 gallons of ethanol to spill near Alma on November 7, 2015.

Officials say it appears improper car layout and the sudden application of the brakes caused the 25 cars involved to jump the tracks and collide, causing a massive mess of tangled metal that took months to clean up.

