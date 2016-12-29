Mine project protesters gather at Wisconsin-UP border

MARINETTE (WKOW) -- A mining project sparked protest right along Wisconsin's border with the upper peninsula of Michigan.

Members of the Menominee tribe tell WBAY they're fighting to protect the water and their culture from the Back Forty Mine Project.

Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality approved two permits for Aquila Resources, which wants to dig an open-pit mine in Stephenson, Michigan, just north of Marinette, Wisconsin.

"I never give up hope. You know, I think if we do this with a good heart and a good mind and we do it in solidarity with our natural world anything is possible - look at what happened out at standing rock," says protester Guy Reiter.

In a statement, the company says it believes the state's decision to grant final permits reflects Michigan's commitment to responsible and sustainable resource development that benefits all stake holders.