Badly decomposed body found in Kenosha by tourists

KENOSHA (WISN) -- A West Virginia family vacationing in southeastern Wisconsin made a grim discovery -- a body along Lake Michigan. Members of the Hall family told our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, they were hiking along the Lake Michigan shoreline in the village of Somers, near Kenosha, when their son, Christian, saw something. "I started climbing up some rocks, and I saw what looked like a bone, and I followed that bone up, and there was a jacket on it," he said.

Tim Hall, Christian's father, told the station, "He kinda stopped in his tracks, and kinda went white, and kinda went like this and was trying to get me to come over. I went over there and sure enough he'd stumbled across a body."

The Halls immediately called law enforcement, and hope they can uncover some answers. The Kenosha County Sheriff says it will be difficult to figure out how the person died, but hopes the investigation will turn up information on who the person is, which will help in figuring out what happened.