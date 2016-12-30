Resources to get home safely after New Year's Eve celebrations

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're planning to drink New Year's Eve, law enforcement officers hope you also plan your ride home.

27 News has compiled a list of resources to help you get home safely if you've had alcohol. The Tavern League of Wisconsin's SafeRide program works with bars to get patrons home for free. Ask managers at the bar if they're part of the Tavern League of Wisconsin and offering safe rides home.

Madison Metro and Miller Lite have teamed up again and are offering free bus service from 7:00 p.m. Saturday until 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Here's the number to call for more information and schedules: 1-800-FREE RIDES | (608) 266-4466. You can check the schedules here. If you're heading out of town, Milwaukee and Green Bay have the same program.

Another good resource is the "Zero in Wisconsin Drive Sober" app. The app has a "find a ride" feature that uses GPS to find alternative transportation like taxis, buses or other ride share services. It also has a blood alcohol estimator, a designated driver selector and games that help you determine whether you can drive. Click here for more information and to download the free app.

Some law enforcement agencies also provide rides home. You can check with your local department or municipality on those.

TLW SafeRide Program

Madison Metro free bus rides

Zero in Wisconsin Drive Sober