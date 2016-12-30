Madison man arrested after police pursuit, crash into Sun Prairie school

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested after police say he led police on a chase with a stolen vehicle, then crashed into a Sun Prairie school.

Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, December 29, the Dane County Communications Center got information from the Stoughton Police Department that one of their officers was behind a stolen vehicle. The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the Stoughton officer tried to stop the vehicle, and then asked for help from deputies.

The sheriff says the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed on County Trunk Highway N towards I-39/90. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle on County N, but the driver kept going toward USH 12/18 in Madison. The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the driver continued on various roads, including the interstate, Highway 30, International Lane, Highway 19, Hoepker Road and Highway 51. Deputies and police stopped their pursuit as the vehicle entered traffic and the driver headed the wrong way on Highway 51.

Deputies tried to stop the driver again on Hoepker Road where there was no traffic, but he kept going into the City of Sun Prairie, taking evasive actions to avoid law enforcement tire deflation devices.

The sheriff's office says eventually, the vehicle crashed in Sacred Hearts School in Sun Prairie around 11:20 p.m. The driver was arrested with the help of Sun Prairie Police, a Madison Police Department K9 unit and personnel from the Wisconsin State Patrol. The sheriff's office says he refused to cooperate at first.

The driver was identified as Daniel N. Hynes, 44, of Madison. He faces felony charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent, Eluding and a Parole Violation warrant. Stoughton Police added charges of Eluding and Reckless Driving.

Law enforcement say the vehicle was reported stolen from Madison earlier in the day.