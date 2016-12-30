Mom, son reunited 39 years after he was adopted

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (WKOW) -- A Cedar Rapids woman says it was the perfect Christmas gift. She was reunited with her son nearly four decades after he was adopted.

Sam Lane, now 39, says he always wondered about his birth mother and started searching for her five years ago. He hit a lot of roadblocks, but finally tracked down Cheryl Janss through her brother on Facebook. "I had definitely been curious most of the my life, when I was young, and really started getting serious about looking when I was an adult," Lane told KCRG in Cedar Rapids.

Cheryl gave birth to Sam when she was 16 years old and put him up for adoption in hopes he would have a better life. "I never thought that I would get to complete this circle in my life and get to see him again," she says.

Sam says he's grateful he found her and thanked her for giving him life. Cheryl told KCRG "This just confirms that I did do the right thing and he told me, 'I had a great life. Thank you for life instead of the alternative.'"

The two will spend a few days together before Sam heads back to Texas where he lives.