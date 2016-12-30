UPDATE: Waunakee man faces 15 felony counts, including OWI homicide for November crash on I-94

Four people were killed and two were injured in a crash where Wisconsin State Patrol says the driver of an SUV was heading the wrong way down the interstate.

Municipal records show the suspected wrong way driver in a crash that killed four people on the interstate in Deerfield is a repeat drunk driver.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man who caused a crash on I-94 near Deerfield, killing four, in early November has now been charged.

According to court records, 32-year-old Brysen Wills, of Waunakee, has been charged with 15 felonies.

Late November 2, calls were made regarding an erratic driver on eastbound I-94. One caller reported being nearly side-swiped. A State Trooper attempted to catch up to the SUV when he suddenly saw headlights coming toward him on the interstate. The Trooper and other drivers were able to avoid a head-on collision.

Wills eventually collided with two vehicles, one appeared to be a head-on crash. Four people were killed in the crash and Wills was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

26 year-olds Clenton Hall and Katy Pasqualini were boyfriend and girlfriend and died in that crash along with one of their co-workers, all from the same accounting firm in Milwaukee.



Clenton's mother, Marla Hall, told 27 News she is relieved formal charges were finally filed against Wills, nearly two months after the crash.



She now wants to see the justice system work and make sure that Wills not only never drives again, but never sees the outside of a prison.



"I lost my only son, my only child. I'll never see him get married. I'll never have grandchildren. And he knew - I've been talking to him for a few years - that's the one thing I couldn't wait to be was a grandma," said Hall.



The driver of the car Clenton Hall and Katy Pasqualini were riding in survived. But the driver of another car - a 23 year-old man from Illinois - was also killed.

The full criminal complaint can be seen here.