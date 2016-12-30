Wisconsin grocery stores clash over road sign trademark logo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Two Wisconsin grocers are clashing in court over logos.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2hwys1Z ) Metcalfe, Inc., which runs two supermarkets in the Madison area and one in Wauwatosa, filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against Festmark Inc., which does business as Festival Foods. The lawsuit contends that both Metcalfe and Festmark have been using logos shaped like road signs to indicate locally grown foods. The lawsuit alleges Metcalfe Festmark copied its concept for the logos, amounting to trademark infringement.

The lawsuit asks a judge to block Festmark's use of the logos and pay Metcalfe unspecified damages.

Festival Community Involvement Director Brian Stenzel said Friday the company believes the lawsuit lacks any merit.

------

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com