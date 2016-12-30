Madison police investigating sexual assault south of downtown - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police investigating sexual assault south of downtown

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a woman was not physically hurt as she was groped by a stranger while walking home early Thursday morning. 

Investigators say the victim told them a man walked up behind her and forcefully ran his hands over the front of her body in the 500 block of West Wilson Street. The suspect fled between the houses in the area when the victim started to scream. 

The woman, who is in her early 30s, told police she didn't get a good look at the man, so she couldn't give a description of his race or age.  

He was wearing a red or dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and gloves.  

