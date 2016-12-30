Rise in police ambush killings leave officers hoping for safer new year

MADISON (WKOW) -- This year is a year many law enforcement officers would like to leave behind. It's a year in which several of their comrades were killed in the line of duty. Now, police officers around the country, including here in Madison, are hoping for a safer new year.

From the bullets that sprayed on Dallas police officers in July that left five dead, to the ambush attack in Baton Rouge, there's been a sharp rise in law enforcement deaths in 2016.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund,135 officers died in the line of duty this year nationwide. 64 officers were killed in gun-related incidents with 21 of them being targeted in ambush-style shootings. That's up from six in 2015, the highest it's been in more than two decades.

"That's scary. That's very scary," said Scott Beckfield, an officer with the Madison Police Department. He's an 18-year veteran of the force who's assigned to the Arbor Hills neighborhood, an area that's seen its share of crime.

"Everyday is different," he explained. "Through this job, you really come to realize that you never know when you could be gone," he added.

Every fallen officer is a reminder of the dangers that lurk. Still, Beckfield admits, not everyone is perfect, but there's one main purpose behind the badge.

At a time when officers nationwide have received criticism for several high-profile cases, MPD will continue having community forums and outreach programs to maintain trust with it's citizens.

"Police don't put on the badge to be a bad person. We're all here to help," he said.

And help is what they'll continue to offer as they continue to gain trust with the community in an effort to prevent more officers and civilians from being another statistic.