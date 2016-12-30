Ball will drop on New Year's Eve at The Edgewater in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ball will drop on New Year's Eve at The Edgewater in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison will feel a little like New York City on New Year's Eve.

There will be a ball drop at The Edgewater Hotel on Wisconsin Place.

Crews set up the ball Friday.

It has about 500 LED bulbs.

The hotel's director of special events, Melanie Gautreau , says their celebration will also give party-goers the feeling of being in the Big Apple.

"Our New Year's Eve theme is Destination New Year's Eve. So, this year we're kicking it off with an Escape to New York theme. We've got our ball drop. We've got ice skating in our little mini-Rockefeller Center."

The ball drops at midnight.

It's free and open to the public.

