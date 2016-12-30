Wiggins, Towns lead T-Wolves past Bucks, 116-99 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wiggins, Towns lead T-Wolves past Bucks, 116-99

Posted: Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 16 rebounds to help the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-99 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
   Zach LaVine added 24 points and Shabazz Muhammad had 22 points in 18 minutes off the bench for the Wolves, who shot 55.8 percent from the field and hit 13 of 25 3-pointers. LaVine hit 6 of 9 from deep and Muhammad made 4 of 5 3s to help the Wolves outlast Milwaukee.
   Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Bucks, who played the first of at least two games without starting point guard Matthew Dellavedova because of a strained hamstring. Jabari Parker scored 20 points for Milwaukee.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.