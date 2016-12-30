Wiggins, Towns lead T-Wolves past Bucks, 116-99

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 16 rebounds to help the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-99 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Zach LaVine added 24 points and Shabazz Muhammad had 22 points in 18 minutes off the bench for the Wolves, who shot 55.8 percent from the field and hit 13 of 25 3-pointers. LaVine hit 6 of 9 from deep and Muhammad made 4 of 5 3s to help the Wolves outlast Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Bucks, who played the first of at least two games without starting point guard Matthew Dellavedova because of a strained hamstring. Jabari Parker scored 20 points for Milwaukee.