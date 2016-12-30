Badgers' AD Alvarez to receive 2017 Vince Lombardi Award of Exce - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers' AD Alvarez to receive 2017 Vince Lombardi Award of Excellence

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation is proud to announce Barry Alvarez as the 2017 Honoree for the 27th Annual Vince Lombardi Award of Excellence Dinner. Alvarez will be recognized at the event on April 8, 2017 at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, WI.

The Dinner Ball black tie event sees approximately 400-500 guests each year, all

coming out to celebrate the distinguished honoree. All proceeds from the Dinner Ball benefit the critical, leading-edge cancer research and compassionate care at Aurora Cancer Care.

University of Wisconsin has enjoyed remarkable success during Alvarez's tenure at the head of the athletic department, winning a combined 14 team national titles and 54 conference regular-season or tournament crowns since he took over.

The Vince Lombardi Award of Excellence Dinner Ball was created to recognize individuals who capture the spirit of commitment and pursuit of excellence; standards which define the legendary coach Vince Lombardi and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.