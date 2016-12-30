State Patrol increases fleet for New Years Eve

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- Law enforcement officials are warning drivers this New Year's weekend to think twice before getting behind the wheel after having a few drinks.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will be increasing its fleet of troopers overnight on New Year's Eve.

"We're going to have every officer that's available out on the road," said State Trooper Bret Manke, who will be keeping a watchful eye on anyone who thinks they can drive while intoxicated. "More or less, we're trying to be a deterrent and to have anybody question having a couple of drinks and getting behind the wheel."

Manke warns that "one more drink" isn't worth your life.

"If you even start to feel the effects of alcohol, it's best not to chance it and find a safe ride home," he said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, out of the 5,000 alcohol-related crashes in 2015, 190 people were killed on Wisconsin's roads.

"That's why we do what we do...to prevent that from happening," said Manke.

The DOT has an app called "Zero in Wisconsin" which allows users to calculate their BAC, select a designated driver from a group of friends, or even find a local cab company to call and pick you up. You can also play several games to test your coordination, or report a drunk driver on the road. The app is available on both Apple and Android devices.

"Through all the options that are out there now, it's easier to find public transportation, it's easier to have that friend that's going to take the responsibility to be sober that night and make sure everybody gets home," said Manke, who wants everyone having to celebrate the new year, to start off 2017 on a good note. "We're not there to hurt anybody, we're there to help people and make them make the right decision to get home safe."

Nearly 24,000 drivers have been arrested and convicted of OWI in Wisconsin, according to the DOT.