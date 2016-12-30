Convicted arsonist sentenced in Sauk Prairie fires - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Convicted arsonist sentenced in Sauk Prairie fires

Posted: Updated:

SAUK PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The man accused of setting a series of fires in the Sauk Prairie area will spend half a year in jail.

Court records show that sentence was handed down Thursday to Austin Ringelstetter of Prairie du Sac.

Authorities say he set at least four fires in September of 2015.

Ringelstetter also received five years of probation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.