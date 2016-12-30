College student's future jeopardized after she's listed deceased

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- A paperwork mistake is jeopardizing the bright future of a college student in Chicago.

She might miss out on financial aid she needs because she's listed as deceased.

Ashley Walker's father died in August, but somehow, the Social Security office has her name instead.

Now, she has to work her way through a bureaucratic maze to become legally un-dead.

"Where's my death certificate if I'm supposed to be dead, where's my death certificate? Nobody has one. I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy. I don't want anyone to go through this. But I know it happens to people time and time again," she said.

And Ashley Walker isn't just any college student; she's an astro-chemistry major with a fellowship to Harvard next summer.

But, she needs the financial aid that's hung up on her being dead to pay for the rest of this year's school at Chicago State.