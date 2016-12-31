UPDATE: Authorities identify driver killed in I-90 semi crash

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol has identified the semi driver killed Saturday morning in a crash on I-90 in Sauk County.

We're also learning more details about how the crash happened. State Patrol says a Freightliner semi was going east on I-39/90 near Lake Delton and ran off the road, hitting a guardrail and trees, and went into a ditch. The driver of the semi was pronounced dead at the scene. Wisconsin State Patrol says he was 42-year-old Koshin Mohamed Omar, from Saint Cloud, Minnesota.

The guardrail was sticking out into the eastbound lanes, and two cars hit it. One of the cars was driven by Jennifer A. Smith, 33, from Pardeeville. The other driver was Leticia L. Holmes, 39, from Milwaukee. They both had minor injuries.

Our 27 News crew on scene said it took a long time for authorities to clean up. Some lanes on I-90 were closed from 1:30 a.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Wisconsin State Patrol says they're still investigating the crash.

