Fall Creek man arrested in his father's death

FALL CREEK (WKOW) -- A Fall Creek man who was hurt in a struggle with his son Tuesday has since died, and his son has been arrested in his death.

Eau Claire County Medical Examiner Chris Kruse told our sister station WQOW that 50-year-old Edward Kohls died Thursday after life support was discontinued. His organs were harvested for donation. An autopsy is currently being done at UW-Madison. The cause of death is expected to be released next week.

Investigators said 25-year-old Cody Kohls told police he had an argument with his father and attempted to restrain him. Kohls is currently being held in the Eau Claire County jail on a $25,000 bond on charges of domestic battery and strangulation/suffocation. He will be in court Thursday.

News 18 has reached out to District Attorney Gary King and the Eau Claire Sheriff's Department to see if Kohls will face additional charges. As of yet, we have not heard back.