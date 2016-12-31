Couple found fatally shot in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) -- A man and a woman have been found fatally shot at a suburban Milwaukee home.

Our sister station WISN-TV reports the incident happened a couple of blocks north of LaFollette Park.

Police went to the residence for a death investigation around 2 p.m. When authorities arrived a 35-year-old male and 40-year-old female were discovered with gunshot wounds.

West Allis police say they aren't seeking any suspects and there's no danger to the public. A gun was recovered at the scene.

