Couple found fatally shot in West Allis

Rene Alva, 33, has a long road to recovery.
The Fennimore Police Department is investigating an incident where children killed a cat with a BB gun. While at the residence, the officer came upon another crime.
There was damage to the outside of the building and some playground equipment after a fire at Beloit's YMCA.
Beloit fire officials say fireworks are to blame for the fire and resulting damage to playground equipment at the Stateline Family YMCA.
The 35-year-old man suspected in the Northport Drive homicide that happened Sunday night has died.
The Dane County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified both the victim and shooting suspect involved in a deadly incident in Madison on Sunday, July 2.
Verona firefighters and police, along with several other agencies, are investigating a fire in an abandoned house at the corner of County M and Shady Bend Road.
