Madison police investigate gun shot incidents Friday, early Saturday

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) --  Investigators from the Madison Police Department are looking into two gun shot incidents.  

A news release Saturday morning says officers responded to the first one near Whitney Way and Raymond Road around 11:00 p.m. Friday night. Several callers reported hearing from six to nine gun shots, but officers didn't find anyone shot or any evidence of damage at that time. 

Then just before 8:00 Saturday morning, officers responded to the area of Tanager Trail and Riva Road to meet with a caller who had found multiple bullet casings in the road. The person turned over five casings, and told police they'd heard gun shots around 11:00 Friday night. Officers also located one additional casing nearby.   

The areas are not far from each other, but police have not specified whether they believe the two incidents are related. 

