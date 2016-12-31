Woman wanted for questioning in Village of Montfort theft

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a woman in connection with a theft investigation in a store in the village of Montfort.

A social media posting Friday on the county's Crimestopper’s page shows surveillance images from the unidentified store.

The woman appears to be white. She is wearing eyeglasses, blue pants, a winter coat, a red and white hat and a white scarf.

Police asked anyone who may know who she is to call the sheriff's office at 608-723-2157; speak to Deputy Smith or leave a message for him if he's not available.

You may also anonymously submit a tip through the Grant County Sheriff's web page at www.grantcountysheriffwisconsin.com/Investigations/anonymous_tip.php, or by contacting Crimestoppers at 800-789-6600.



