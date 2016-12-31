Madison auto shop workers expected to be okay after inhaling mixed chemicals

MADISON (WKOW) – Madison Fire Department officials say five auto shop workers will likely be all right after they got sick from fumes from mixed, liquid chemicals.

Responders were called to the Don Miller dealership at 5822 Odana Road a little before 11:30 Saturday morning for the report of employees being sickened by liquids that were being mixed in the repair shop area.

Fire Department Spokesman Eric Dahl says a total of five people got sick. Two were taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other three were transported by colleagues. They're all expected to be okay.

Upon arrival, crews used a testing meter to check the air quality. However, the fumes had dissipated quickly and the area was deemed safe soon afterward.