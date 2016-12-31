Fitchburg Police investigate armed robbery of mobile phone store

Madison police are treating a shooting that turned into a car crash early Tuesday morning as an attempted homicide.More >>
Madison police are treating a shooting that turned into a car crash early Tuesday morning as an attempted homicide.More >>
A Fond du Lac county woman is accused of running an elaborate drug ring that involved both prescription drugs and heroin. 5More >>
A Fond du Lac county woman is accused of running an elaborate drug ring that involved both prescription drugs and heroin. 5More >>
Whoever left a dog tied to a tree behind a Pizza Hut restaurant could face charges, police said.More >>
Whoever left a dog tied to a tree behind a Pizza Hut restaurant could face charges, police said.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Three purses stolen early Sunday were found by members of Madison's Guardian Angels, a volunteer based public safety coalition.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Three purses stolen early Sunday were found by members of Madison's Guardian Angels, a volunteer based public safety coalition.More >>
Town of Beloit fire officials say two people were injured over the weekend in a rollover accident.More >>
Town of Beloit fire officials say two people were injured over the weekend in a rollover accident.More >>
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- Senators John McCain (R-AZ) and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi (R-WY) reintroduced legislation Monday that would modernize U.S. currency, and save billions of dollars in taxpayer money.More >>
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- Senators John McCain (R-AZ) and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi (R-WY) reintroduced legislation Monday that would modernize U.S. currency, and save billions of dollars in taxpayer money.More >>
Authorities say a 78-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash in Rock County.More >>
Authorities say a 78-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash in Rock County.More >>
Town of Beloit fire officials say two people were injured over the weekend in a rollover accident.More >>
Town of Beloit fire officials say two people were injured over the weekend in a rollover accident.More >>
All beaver traps were removed from a Madison park after outraged residents called the method "inhumane".More >>
All beaver traps were removed from a Madison park after outraged residents called the method "inhumane".More >>
Some local voters will decide the fate of the largest school referendum in state history Tuesday. It calls for a new high school and renovating two other schools in Verona.More >>
Some local voters will decide the fate of the largest school referendum in state history Tuesday. It calls for a new high school and renovating two other schools in Verona.More >>
Bail has been set for the suspect in the recent downtown Madison homicide. 23-year-old Darrick Anderson appeared in court Monday.More >>
Bail has been set for the suspect in the recent downtown Madison homicide. 23-year-old Darrick Anderson appeared in court Monday.More >>
An increase in K-12 public school funding and a provision allowing University of Wisconsin students to opt out of fees that help fund student organizations and athletics topped the list of items people voiced concerns about at the first public hearing on Gov. Walker's 2017-19 state budget proposal Monday.More >>
An increase in K-12 public school funding and a provision allowing University of Wisconsin students to opt out of fees that help fund student organizations and athletics topped the list of items people voiced concerns about at the first public hearing on Gov. Walker's 2017-19 state budget proposal Monday.More >>
A UW Police spokesperson says more accusations have been lodged against former UW-Madison student Alec Cook, who already faces more than twenty, sex-related criminal chargesMore >>
A UW Police spokesperson says more accusations have been lodged against former UW-Madison student Alec Cook, who already faces more than twenty, sex-related criminal chargesMore >>
Madison Police say a projectile hit a Madison Metro bus window Saturday night. The bus driver was operating on S. Thompson Dr. when it happened.More >>
Madison Police say a projectile hit a Madison Metro bus window Saturday night. The bus driver was operating on S. Thompson Dr. when it happened.More >>
Janesville police arrested three teenage boys after a tip from a citizen regarding a number of incidents on the city's northeast side Friday evening into Saturday.More >>
Janesville police arrested three teenage boys after a tip from a citizen regarding a number of incidents on the city's northeast side Friday evening into Saturday.More >>