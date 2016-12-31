Fitchburg Police investigate armed robbery of mobile phone store

FITCHBURG (WKOW) – Police are looking for two men who robbed a MetroPCS store at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

A news release says officers from the Fitchburg Police Department responded to the store at 2917 Fish Hatchery Road around 3:45 p.m.

Witnesses say two men entered the store and demanded cash and merchandise. The suspects both displayed semi-automatic handguns and threatened the store clerk. They took several items from the store, including phones and cash, and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspects are described as:

1. An Hispanic male, 5’5”-5’7”, 160-180 lbs., in his late teens/early 20s. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and had pulled a white shirt across his face.

2. A light skinned black male, 5’8”-5’10” with a medium build, in his late teens/early 20s. He also was wearing a black hoodie and had a black mask across his face.

A Madison Police K-9 unit responded to assist with a tracking but wasn't success in locating the suspects.