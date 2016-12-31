Smaller crowds expected at Cotton Bowl

Madison police are treating a shooting that turned into a car crash early Tuesday morning as an attempted homicide.More >>
Madison police are treating a shooting that turned into a car crash early Tuesday morning as an attempted homicide.More >>
A Fond du Lac county woman is accused of running an elaborate drug ring that involved both prescription drugs and heroin. 5More >>
A Fond du Lac county woman is accused of running an elaborate drug ring that involved both prescription drugs and heroin. 5More >>
Whoever left a dog tied to a tree behind a Pizza Hut restaurant could face charges, police said.More >>
Whoever left a dog tied to a tree behind a Pizza Hut restaurant could face charges, police said.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Three purses stolen early Sunday were found by members of Madison's Guardian Angels, a volunteer based public safety coalition.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Three purses stolen early Sunday were found by members of Madison's Guardian Angels, a volunteer based public safety coalition.More >>
Town of Beloit fire officials say two people were injured over the weekend in a rollover accident.More >>
Town of Beloit fire officials say two people were injured over the weekend in a rollover accident.More >>
Bud Black won his debut as Colorado manager, and Greg Holland got a save in his first game with the Rockies. Mark Reynolds homered, had three RBIs and scored the tying run in a two-run seventh following two defensive lapses by Milwaukee, and the Rockies beat the Brewers 7-5 in Monday's opener.More >>
Bud Black won his debut as Colorado manager, and Greg Holland got a save in his first game with the Rockies. Mark Reynolds homered, had three RBIs and scored the tying run in a two-run seventh following two defensive lapses by Milwaukee, and the Rockies beat the Brewers 7-5 in Monday's opener.More >>
Former Badgers women's basketball head coach Bobbie Kelsey is headed to the WNBA. The Los Angeles Sparks announced they have hired Kelsey as an assistant coach.More >>
Former Badgers women's basketball head coach Bobbie Kelsey is headed to the WNBA. The Los Angeles Sparks announced they have hired Kelsey as an assistant coach.More >>
Harrison Barnes scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-105 victory over the listless Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.More >>
Harrison Barnes scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-105 victory over the listless Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.More >>
Brewers release opening day roster -- led by Ryan Braun.More >>
Brewers release opening day roster -- led by Ryan Braun.More >>
"The season's not over. We know we've got to get back to the drawing board a little bit."More >>
"The season's not over. We know we've got to get back to the drawing board a little bit."More >>
According to multiple reports Wisconsin assistant coach Lamont Paris will leave Madison to become the new head coach at Chattanooga.More >>
According to multiple reports Wisconsin assistant coach Lamont Paris will leave Madison to become the new head coach at Chattanooga.More >>
The Brewers won the game with one out in the bottom of the ninth when minor leaguer Kyle Wren singled through a drawn-in infield off Chicago's Connor Walsh to drive home Jett Bandy from third.More >>
The Brewers won the game with one out in the bottom of the ninth when minor leaguer Kyle Wren singled through a drawn-in infield off Chicago's Connor Walsh to drive home Jett Bandy from third.More >>
The Shell Athletic Center on the campus of the University hosted fifty-two teams on Saturday in the oldest meet in the state at the 80th annual Madison West Relays indoor track and field event.More >>
The Shell Athletic Center on the campus of the University hosted fifty-two teams on Saturday in the oldest meet in the state at the 80th annual Madison West Relays indoor track and field event.More >>
The match marked the Badger debuts of freshmen Sydney Hilley, Dana Rettke and Mariah Whalen.More >>
The match marked the Badger debuts of freshmen Sydney Hilley, Dana Rettke and Mariah Whalen.More >>
Nebraska opened up the game in the top of the fifth inning, putting in five runs off of five hits and a UW error.More >>
Nebraska opened up the game in the top of the fifth inning, putting in five runs off of five hits and a UW error.More >>
Former Badgers women's basketball head coach Bobbie Kelsey is headed to the WNBA. The Los Angeles Sparks announced they have hired Kelsey as an assistant coach.More >>
Former Badgers women's basketball head coach Bobbie Kelsey is headed to the WNBA. The Los Angeles Sparks announced they have hired Kelsey as an assistant coach.More >>
"The season's not over. We know we've got to get back to the drawing board a little bit."More >>
"The season's not over. We know we've got to get back to the drawing board a little bit."More >>
According to multiple reports Wisconsin assistant coach Lamont Paris will leave Madison to become the new head coach at Chattanooga.More >>
According to multiple reports Wisconsin assistant coach Lamont Paris will leave Madison to become the new head coach at Chattanooga.More >>
The match marked the Badger debuts of freshmen Sydney Hilley, Dana Rettke and Mariah Whalen.More >>
The match marked the Badger debuts of freshmen Sydney Hilley, Dana Rettke and Mariah Whalen.More >>
Nebraska opened up the game in the top of the fifth inning, putting in five runs off of five hits and a UW error.More >>
Nebraska opened up the game in the top of the fifth inning, putting in five runs off of five hits and a UW error.More >>
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- Senators John McCain (R-AZ) and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi (R-WY) reintroduced legislation Monday that would modernize U.S. currency, and save billions of dollars in taxpayer money.More >>
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- Senators John McCain (R-AZ) and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi (R-WY) reintroduced legislation Monday that would modernize U.S. currency, and save billions of dollars in taxpayer money.More >>
Authorities say a 78-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash in Rock County.More >>
Authorities say a 78-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash in Rock County.More >>
Town of Beloit fire officials say two people were injured over the weekend in a rollover accident.More >>
Town of Beloit fire officials say two people were injured over the weekend in a rollover accident.More >>
All beaver traps were removed from a Madison park after outraged residents called the method "inhumane".More >>
All beaver traps were removed from a Madison park after outraged residents called the method "inhumane".More >>
Some local voters will decide the fate of the largest school referendum in state history Tuesday. It calls for a new high school and renovating two other schools in Verona.More >>
Some local voters will decide the fate of the largest school referendum in state history Tuesday. It calls for a new high school and renovating two other schools in Verona.More >>
Bail has been set for the suspect in the recent downtown Madison homicide. 23-year-old Darrick Anderson appeared in court Monday.More >>
Bail has been set for the suspect in the recent downtown Madison homicide. 23-year-old Darrick Anderson appeared in court Monday.More >>
An increase in K-12 public school funding and a provision allowing University of Wisconsin students to opt out of fees that help fund student organizations and athletics topped the list of items people voiced concerns about at the first public hearing on Gov. Walker's 2017-19 state budget proposal Monday.More >>
An increase in K-12 public school funding and a provision allowing University of Wisconsin students to opt out of fees that help fund student organizations and athletics topped the list of items people voiced concerns about at the first public hearing on Gov. Walker's 2017-19 state budget proposal Monday.More >>
A UW Police spokesperson says more accusations have been lodged against former UW-Madison student Alec Cook, who already faces more than twenty, sex-related criminal chargesMore >>
A UW Police spokesperson says more accusations have been lodged against former UW-Madison student Alec Cook, who already faces more than twenty, sex-related criminal chargesMore >>
Madison Police say a projectile hit a Madison Metro bus window Saturday night. The bus driver was operating on S. Thompson Dr. when it happened.More >>
Madison Police say a projectile hit a Madison Metro bus window Saturday night. The bus driver was operating on S. Thompson Dr. when it happened.More >>
Janesville police arrested three teenage boys after a tip from a citizen regarding a number of incidents on the city's northeast side Friday evening into Saturday.More >>
Janesville police arrested three teenage boys after a tip from a citizen regarding a number of incidents on the city's northeast side Friday evening into Saturday.More >>