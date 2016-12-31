Too soon to get out on the lakes in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Too soon to get out on the lakes in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the year comes to a close, we can expect to see some colder weather in the next couple months -- but experts warn -- its still too soon to get out on the ice.

Officials with the Clean Lakes Alliance in Madison say we've been seeing a warmer winter than usual. Lake Monona has had the chance to freeze because its smaller, but Lake Mendota is still not there yet.

"Here's the good news, in the 165 years they've been keeping track of the lake, it's always frozen -- it has never not frozen -- so if history's on our side, Lake Mendota will freeze eventually," says Adam Sodersten, with Clean Lakes Alliance.

 Sodersten says last year, the lake didn't freeze until January 11th. Once there is three inches of ice, it should be safe for people to walk on.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.