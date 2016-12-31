Too soon to get out on the lakes in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the year comes to a close, we can expect to see some colder weather in the next couple months -- but experts warn -- its still too soon to get out on the ice.

Officials with the Clean Lakes Alliance in Madison say we've been seeing a warmer winter than usual. Lake Monona has had the chance to freeze because its smaller, but Lake Mendota is still not there yet.

"Here's the good news, in the 165 years they've been keeping track of the lake, it's always frozen -- it has never not frozen -- so if history's on our side, Lake Mendota will freeze eventually," says Adam Sodersten, with Clean Lakes Alliance.

Sodersten says last year, the lake didn't freeze until January 11th. Once there is three inches of ice, it should be safe for people to walk on.