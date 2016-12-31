Family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A family-friendly New Year's Eve tradition continued in the Madison area as thousands rang in 2017 Saturday night.



Zimbrick Family Eve, held at both Monona Terrace and KEVA Sports Center in Middleton, is geared toward families and kids of all ages, as an alternative, alcohol-free way to celebrate the New Year.



Families celebrated the end of 2016 with fun activities like a circus area, animals from Henry Vilas Zoo, and magic shows.



"We have a balloon drop -- we have 3,000 balloons here and when they drop the kids go crazy they're jumping on them and bopping them and having a good time," says Dave Dill, with David Dill Productions, an entertainment group hired for the event.



This celebration started 25 years ago. At that time it was known as Firstar Eve. Organizers say an estimated 5,000 people came out to celebrate this year.