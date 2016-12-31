Recovering alcoholics face tough decision on New Years Eve

MADISON (WKOW) -- As many people go out and celebrate the new year with a few drinks, those recovering from alcohol addiction say they face a tough choice between staying sober or putting their hand on the bottle.

It's a choice that a recovering alcoholic named Patrick knows all too well.

"If I sat down tonight, and took one drink, it would basically be the entire bottle, and then I would be out searching for another bottle," he said.

Patrick has been sober for five years, after attempting both inpatient and outpatient rehab multiple times.

"After each rehab I would go out and I would quit drinking for sometimes a period of weeks or a period of months, but I would wind up drinking again, I couldn't stay away from the bottle," said Patrick, who finally got on the right path and joined a local Alcoholics Anonymous group to curb his addiction. "It's changed my life completely, it's given me a life that I don't deserve, it's so wonderful."

Thousands of Wisconsinite's face alcohol addiction every day. According to a Department of Health Services study, about 8% of adults between the ages of 18 and 24, admitted to heavily drinking.

Patrick says as many fill up their glass to ring in 2017, the temptation of grabbing a drink and joining the fun can take over a recovering alcoholic's good judgment.

"Most alcoholics actually will not find Alcoholics Anonymous, they will never make it into the program, more will die on the street tonight then will stay sober through our program."

Luckily for him, he'll be finding another way to have fun by hanging with a group of friends who are sticking to soda rather than liquor.

"I'll wake up tomorrow morning with a lot of gratitude, that I didn't wind up with an OWI tonight and that, god willing, didn't go out and kill somebody."

