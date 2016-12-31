Heroin overdose leads to arrest in Dane County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Heroin overdose leads to arrest in Dane County

TOWN OF ALBION (WKOW) -- Authorities say a heroin overdose led to an Edgerton man's arrest.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Lakeview Avenue in the town of Albion around 4:15 p.m. Thursday to help an unresponsive man. EMTs responded on scene first and used two doses of Narcan on the man, rescuing him from the overdose. George K. Wood, 55, was taken to a hospital and was released Saturday.

Deputies found seven guns inside the home and arrested the Edgerton man after he was released from the hospital. He faces multiple felony charges, including possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia and possession of firearms by a felon.

Dane County officials say help is available for people suffering from addiction. Click here for more information on how to find recovery resources.

