UPDATE: Madison man arrested on OWI charges in Columbia County accident

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
UPDATE  (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's office has released more details of a serious injury accident this morning.  

A news release says the roll-over crash on STH 60, west of County Highway C in Leeds Township, injured four people in all. 

Driver Godfrey Bradshaw II, 34, of Madison was transported to U-W Hospital for his injuries.  He was also arrested for three counts of OWI, second offense causing injury and two counts of operating with a revoked license, causing great bodily harm. 

Two other people in the car were taken to local hospitals and one other passenger was also taken by helicopter to U-W Hospital with serious injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. 

By Kathryn Larson    Posted: Jan 01, 2017 7:11 AM CST    Updated: Jan 01, 2017 7:11 AM CST

ARLINGTON (WKOW) -- One person is seriously injured after a single-vehicle accident in Columbia County.

It happened near Arlington around 4:30 a.m. New Year's Day on HWY 60 WB at County C. 

Columbia County Sheriff's Office says there were several people in the vehicle and one person had to be Medflighted. 

The crash took nearly two hours to investigate and for a wrecker to clear the scene.

No word on the cause of the crash.

