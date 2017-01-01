Chryst reflects on playing against Western Michigan in 1988

The Cotton Bowl competitors have faced off four times with Wisconsin winning three of those matchups against Western Michigan. The lone loss came in 1988. One of the tight ends and long snappers on that team was senior Paul Chryst, who apparently had not shown game video from that contest to his players. So, we took care of that at Cotton Bowl Media Day.

"I'm impressed," said senior cornerback Sojourn Shelton earnestly.

"He's got some wheels a little bit," added senior running back Corey Clement before catching a glimpse of Chryst missing a special teams tackle. "Oh coach? He just whiffed, I'm not going to say anything after that. "

Chryst was then asked to grade his performance in that contest.

"It wasn't very good right? We lost, but that was a long time ago. You're serious? You did watch it?"

"Coach do you want to see it?"

"No, I don't. We are good," he chuckled.