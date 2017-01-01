Police investigating sounds of shots fired on Madison's west sid - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police investigating sounds of shots fired on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say officers heard shots fired when they responded to a party early on New Year's Day. 

Police say at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, they were dispatched to the 10 block of Mount Vernon Court where cars parked outside a party were completely blocking the court. When one officer got there, he heard 4-5 gunshots. After the shots fired sounds, people started to scatter and leave the party.

As of Sunday morning, police couldn't find any gunshot victims, witnesses, or damage to property. 

Madison Police ask that anyone with information call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.  

