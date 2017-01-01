Part of Odana Road closed because of icy water main break

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are closing part of Odana Road Sunday morning because of a water main break that's quickly turning the road icy.

Dane County Communications says it happened at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Odana Road, near the Odana Hills Golf Course. They're closing that part of Odana Road.

27 News has a crew on scene and says it's "quickly turning into an ice rink", so be careful if you're in that area.