Angie's List: Reclaimed wood a top trend for 2017

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the hottest trends for 2017 is giving new life to old wood.

Ramsey Khalidi started salvaging unwanted wood back in the 1980s when it required dumpster diving and the occasional rescue from a bonfire.

“The Internet was just starting out,” said Khalidi, the owner of Southern Pine Company. “I’ll never forget it. If you would, like, Google, you would get 19, like ‘hits’. Now there’s 6 million for reclaimed wood.”

Khalidi is part of a booming industry of craftspeople who dismantle, refine and re-imagine old wood. “One of the latest trends in remodeling that we’re seeing is using reclaimed wood from century-old barns or older buildings to add a focal point or even an accent wall in your home,” said Angie's List founder Angie Hicks.

The Tri-Lox company in Brooklyn, New York, harvests wood from high-rise rooftop water towers, old factories and barns. “We totally transform these materials from their previous use into something completely new,” said Tri-Lox co-founder Alexander Bender. “But yet show the history and the previous use as part of the features of that material.”

“If you’re looking to take advantage of this trend, the first step is to work with a qualified woodworker who will confirm they’ve got authentic reclaimed wood, and that it’s properly treated for your project,” said Hicks.

Artisans working in the industry say there’s virtually no limit to what the wood can be used for and that if you can imagine it, a good woodworker can make it.

“We get a lot of satisfaction out of re-purposing this wood for new products,” said Adam Dick of Hoosier Reclaimed Timber. “We hope they live on another 100 to 200 years afterward.”

Angie says reclaimed wood is more expensive than other types of wood because of the time and skill it takes to acquire, treat and re-purpose it. But to some, the value of having a piece of living history in your home could be priceless.