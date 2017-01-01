23-year-old Beloit man arrested after leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase

A Fond du Lac county woman is accused of running an elaborate drug ring that involved both prescription drugs and heroin. 5More >>
A Fond du Lac county woman is accused of running an elaborate drug ring that involved both prescription drugs and heroin. 5More >>
Dozens of dairy farmers in Wisconsin will be without a source of income starting May 1st.More >>
Dozens of dairy farmers in Wisconsin will be without a source of income starting May 1st.More >>
Madison police are treating a shooting that turned into a car crash early Tuesday morning as an attempted homicide.More >>
Madison police are treating a shooting that turned into a car crash early Tuesday morning as an attempted homicide.More >>
Polling places open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the spring election. The state Elections Commission is expecting 13-18 percent turnout.More >>
Polling places open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the spring election. The state Elections Commission is expecting 13-18 percent turnout.More >>
One person was hurt in a serious accident on I-90 near Windsor.More >>
One person was hurt in a serious accident on I-90 near Windsor.More >>
Months after Gov. Scott Walker called on the Legislature to take swift action to combat the state's opioid epidemic, the state Assembly has passed nine pieces of legislation.More >>
Months after Gov. Scott Walker called on the Legislature to take swift action to combat the state's opioid epidemic, the state Assembly has passed nine pieces of legislation.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the Town of Springfield, however, it's believed to be due to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the Town of Springfield, however, it's believed to be due to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Madison Police say they were called to a Boost Mobile store following an argument between an employee and customer.More >>
Madison Police say they were called to a Boost Mobile store following an argument between an employee and customer.More >>
UW-Madison Police are investigating a strong armed robbery that happened outside of a campus Residence Hall Monday night.More >>
UW-Madison Police are investigating a strong armed robbery that happened outside of a campus Residence Hall Monday night.More >>
Madison police are treating a shooting that turned into a car crash early Tuesday morning as an attempted homicide.More >>
Madison police are treating a shooting that turned into a car crash early Tuesday morning as an attempted homicide.More >>
The wood violet, sugar maple and white-tailed deer are already in the club.More >>
The wood violet, sugar maple and white-tailed deer are already in the club.More >>
Family and friends of a Madison murder victim celebrated his life Monday.More >>
Family and friends of a Madison murder victim celebrated his life Monday.More >>
A Fond du Lac county woman is accused of running an elaborate drug ring that involved both prescription drugs and heroin. 5More >>
A Fond du Lac county woman is accused of running an elaborate drug ring that involved both prescription drugs and heroin. 5More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan has sent $16.4 million over the last three months to a committee that works to elect fellow Republicans to Congress. That haul to the National Republican Congressional Committee from Ryan includes a $7 million transfer in March.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan has sent $16.4 million over the last three months to a committee that works to elect fellow Republicans to Congress. That haul to the National Republican Congressional Committee from Ryan includes a $7 million transfer in March.More >>
A Beloit man is behind bars and charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide after police say he used a hatchet to try and kill his roommate.More >>
A Beloit man is behind bars and charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide after police say he used a hatchet to try and kill his roommate.More >>