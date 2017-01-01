23-year-old Beloit man arrested after leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- Rock County Sheriff's deputies had to deploy stop sticks after a high-speed chase involving a vehicle in the Town of Beloit. It happened late Saturday night, around 11 p.m., on S. USH 51 by Inman Pkwy. Deputies pursued the pick-up truck after it was seen driving erratically. The chase reached speeds of 100 mph before deputies used stop sticks and deflated the truck tires. A deputy then performed a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) to stop the vehicle by W. Airport Road.

The driver, Robert A. Carothers, age 23, of Beloit, produced a knife during the arrest. A Taser was used to take Carothers into custody.

He faces charges for Reckless Endangering Safety, Felony Fleeing, and OWI 2nd.

Additional charges may be added at a later date as the investigation is ongoing at this time. Carothers will be held at the Rock County Jail pending his court appearance on 01/03/17.