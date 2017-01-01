Man admits to police he was trying to crash into, kill them

MADISON (WKOW) – Madison police have a man in custody who admitted to them that he was trying to crash into their cruiser.

A news release today says Madison officers, along with police from the Town of Madison, were on a traffic stop near the Alliant Energy Center Saturday night when a driver identified as Victor Mendez-Mino, 23, swerved over and nearly struck their squad cars.

He drove off but police stopped him on Novation Parkway, where both he and his passenger were reported to be non-compliant toward the officers. They were eventually taken into custody.

Mendez-Mino admitted to officers that he was trying to crash into the squad car to "kill them."

He faces charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety and a traffic crime for failure to stop, along with other citations.