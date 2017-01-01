UPDATE: Body pulled from Rock River identified as missing man

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The searchers on the boat that discovered Jordan White's body were close friends of his family.

"I'm happy we found him so everyone can have closure, and at the same time very sad that we found him," said Pam Outhouse, who was a family member of White.

She, along with her husband and another family friend say White was found "partially submerged" in the water with his back facing up.

“For the family's sake, I'm glad it was us, that there was family involved and that a family member, a close family member anyways, was not there," said John Armstrong, who was one of the searchers on the boat.

Family and friends say they are grateful to the many volunteers who pulled together to help look for White.

Close family members of White were too grief-stricken to speak with 27 News.

However, they say they now hope to find out how White ended up in the river.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office did not release the cause of death.

*********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police have identified the body pulled from the Rock River on Sunday as Jordan White, who had been missing since November.



Police say an autopsy done Monday by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office showed no signs of external trauma to the body. Authorities are doing additional testing and are still investigating the death.



********



UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to Janesville Police, the boater who found the body was actively searching for 23-year-old Jordan White.

"They were actually looking for Jordan White, our missing person, and were just going up and down the river and located the body," said Janesville PD Sgt. Mark Ratzlaff.

Police are not identifying the body until an autopsy is complete.

*******

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to the Janesville Police Department, a boater found a body partially submerged in the Rock River Sunday afternoon.



Police say officers were called to the 1400 block of Afton Road around 3 p.m. Fire crews helped recover the body. Police say it appears to be an adult male.



Authorities will do an autopsy on the body Monday afternoon and release more information about the identity of the person who died.



********

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Officials in Janesville have recovered a body from the Rock River.

Police chief David Moore confirms to Channel 27 News that a body was pulled from the water about 4:00 p.m. today near the Afton Road Boat launch, near Afton Road and Rockport Park in Janesville.

Chief Moore wouldn't speculate as to the identify of the person found but says their investigation will be on-going until confirmation can be obtained.

The police have just wrapped up their recovery activity for the afternoon.

No other information is available right now but WKOW will bring you further details as this case develops.