Stoughton cheerleader appears in London New Year's Day Parade

LONDON (WKOW) -- A local high school cheerleader got the opportunity of a lifetime Sunday morning, when she performed in London's New Year's Day Parade.

Averie Ness, of Stoughton, was one of four cheerleaders from Wisconsin chosen to be in the parade by the UCA Varsity Cheerleading Association.

Averie told the parade announcers she has enjoyed every minute of the trip ... despite some weather.



"It's been really exciting, I've really enjoyed it. I've enjoyed every single moment even though I'm soaked," she says.

Averie's parents weren't able to join her, but proudly watched the parade from their home Sunday morning.