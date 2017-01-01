Families celebrating first babies of 2017

MADISON (WKOW) -- A few families are celebrating some special additions this New Year's Day.



The first baby of 2017 in Madison was born at Meriter Hospital at 5:55 a.m. Proud parents Gwen and Jeff are celebrating Clyde Davis. He weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces and is 22 inches long.



A little while later, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, parents Kelli and Ryan welcomed their baby girl Sawyer at 7:13 a.m. Sawyer weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces. She is 19.5 inches.



Hospital officials say both families are doing great.



Sawyer's New Year's arrival came as a bit of a surprise to her parents. She was scheduled for delivery on Monday but couldn't wait to come into the world.



"It's pretty cool. I don't think it's hit either of us yet," says mom Kelli Michalski. "Being that it's a holiday, it hasn't hit us yet but we keep saying it'll be an easy birthday to remember to add to the bunch!"



This is the Arlington couple's third child. They picked the name Sawyer while Kelli was in labor in the hospital.