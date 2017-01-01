UPDATE: Two people stabbed on Madison's east side

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police say the two people involved in a stabbing in Madison was relationally involved with each other.

Both were taken to the hospital. One of them is still in critical condition.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say two people have been taken to the hospital after being stabbed Sunday evening.

According to police, the stabbing happened in the 900 block of Harrington drive around 7:15 pm.

Police say the people involved knew each other and this was not a random attack. They don't believe anyone else was involved.

No other information is available right now but WKOW will bring you further details as this case develops.