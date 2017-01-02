Holiday resolutions for those looking to get back to the gym

MADISON (WKOW) -- The holidays are over and for many, New Year's Day means getting back to the grind, and following through with resolutions.

Ryan Paterson,VP of Anytime Fitness says it's important to make time for yourself especially after the holidays. "It's a busy time for the industry I think it ties in with the New Years Resolution but I also think it also ties in with the fact that people spent so long with the holidays worrying about other people, doing things for other people, and now it's time to do something for themselves."

Making the point that it's about making a commitment to yourself, and when making that commitment make sure you're doing it right. Paterson suggests starting out small and slowly increasing intensity, especially if it's been a while since you visited the gym. "Take it easy if you haven't been to the gym in a while, what I mean by taking it easy is maybe making sure you go two to three times per week; for a half hour to an hour, that's it."

Taking it easy the first month as you get back into a workout routine can make it easier for you to feel like you're doing something good for yourself, but won't scare you away, by overdoing it.