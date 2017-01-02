Rodgers-led Packers beat Lions 31-24 to win NFC North

MADISON (WKOW) -- A federal grand jury indicted eight people Tuesday on a number of crimes related to the distribution of meth.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A federal grand jury indicted eight people Tuesday on a number of crimes related to the distribution of meth.More >>
Town of Middleton Board Chair Bill Kolar and Seat 1 Supervisor Tim Roehl both suffered shocking losses to write-in candidates Tuesday, as voters punished them for supporting Republican legislation put forth at the State Capitol.More >>
Town of Middleton Board Chair Bill Kolar and Seat 1 Supervisor Tim Roehl both suffered shocking losses to write-in candidates Tuesday, as voters punished them for supporting Republican legislation put forth at the State Capitol.More >>
One person was hurt in a serious accident on I-90 near Windsor.More >>
One person was hurt in a serious accident on I-90 near Windsor.More >>
Verona residents have approved three school referendums on Tuesday.More >>
Verona residents have approved three school referendums on Tuesday.More >>
Former Badgers women's basketball head coach Bobbie Kelsey is headed to the WNBA. The Los Angeles Sparks announced they have hired Kelsey as an assistant coach.More >>
Former Badgers women's basketball head coach Bobbie Kelsey is headed to the WNBA. The Los Angeles Sparks announced they have hired Kelsey as an assistant coach.More >>
"The season's not over. We know we've got to get back to the drawing board a little bit."More >>
"The season's not over. We know we've got to get back to the drawing board a little bit."More >>
According to multiple reports Wisconsin assistant coach Lamont Paris will leave Madison to become the new head coach at Chattanooga.More >>
According to multiple reports Wisconsin assistant coach Lamont Paris will leave Madison to become the new head coach at Chattanooga.More >>
The match marked the Badger debuts of freshmen Sydney Hilley, Dana Rettke and Mariah Whalen.More >>
The match marked the Badger debuts of freshmen Sydney Hilley, Dana Rettke and Mariah Whalen.More >>
Nebraska opened up the game in the top of the fifth inning, putting in five runs off of five hits and a UW error.More >>
Nebraska opened up the game in the top of the fifth inning, putting in five runs off of five hits and a UW error.More >>
Madison's beaver debate was center stage at Warner Park Tuesday night.More >>
Madison's beaver debate was center stage at Warner Park Tuesday night.More >>
A UW student testified Tuesday of being "terrified" as acquaintance Nathan Friar strangled her, as Friar's Dane County trial on sexual assault and strangulation began.More >>
A UW student testified Tuesday of being "terrified" as acquaintance Nathan Friar strangled her, as Friar's Dane County trial on sexual assault and strangulation began.More >>
Months after Gov. Scott Walker called on the Legislature to take swift action to combat the state's opioid epidemic, the state Assembly has passed nine pieces of legislation.More >>
Months after Gov. Scott Walker called on the Legislature to take swift action to combat the state's opioid epidemic, the state Assembly has passed nine pieces of legislation.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the Town of Springfield, however, it's believed to be due to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the Town of Springfield, however, it's believed to be due to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Madison Police say they were called to a Boost Mobile store following an argument between an employee and customer.More >>
Madison Police say they were called to a Boost Mobile store following an argument between an employee and customer.More >>
UW-Madison Police are investigating a strong armed robbery that happened outside of a campus Residence Hall Monday night.More >>
UW-Madison Police are investigating a strong armed robbery that happened outside of a campus Residence Hall Monday night.More >>
Madison police are treating a shooting that turned into a car crash early Tuesday morning as an attempted homicide.More >>
Madison police are treating a shooting that turned into a car crash early Tuesday morning as an attempted homicide.More >>
The wood violet, sugar maple and white-tailed deer are already in the club.More >>
The wood violet, sugar maple and white-tailed deer are already in the club.More >>
Family and friends of a Madison murder victim celebrated his life Monday.More >>
Family and friends of a Madison murder victim celebrated his life Monday.More >>