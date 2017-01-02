Thieves use concrete block to smash door of Fitchburg liquor sto - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Thieves use concrete block to smash door of Fitchburg liquor store

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg Police are investigating the burglary of a liquor store early Monday morning.

There was an alarm at Steve's Liquor on McKee Road at about 12:15 a.m. Monday. When police got there, they found a concrete block had been used to smash the front door to the business. The suspect or suspects took alcohol from the store.

No one has been arrested, but the Town of Madison K-9 unit did help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

