CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man launches himself onto police squad, breaking window

MENASHA, WI (WKOW) -- A Kimberly, Wisconsin man was arrested for launching himself onto a patrol squad with two officers inside. The incident was caught on the cruiser's dash camera. 

The Menasha Police Department says the man was drunk when he dove right onto the windshield early New Year's Day. WBAY-TV reports the patrol car was parked, but the man caused significant damage to it. 

While they were trying to take the suspect into custody, two officers were hurt. One of them was taken to the hospital, but later released according to WBAY.

The man who charged at the patrol car was also taken to the hospital, then eventually to the Winnebago County Jail. He faces several charges.

Police have not released the man's name.

