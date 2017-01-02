Portage man killed, wife hurt in Kansas crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Portage man killed, wife hurt in Kansas crash

Posted: Updated:

NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. (WKOW) -- A Portage man has died and his wife was hurt in a crash in Kansas. 

Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened Friday, December 30, on U.S. Route 169 near Chanute, Kansas.

KHP says the crash happened when a Kansas 17-year-old rear-ended the car driven by 47-year-old Lee Heisz, of Portage. Heisz's wife Carol was also in the car. The Heiszs' car ran off the road and into a ditch, while the 17-year-old's hit a guard rail.

Lee Heisz died in the crash, according to Kansas Highway Patrol. Carol Heisz was hurt and taken to Freeman Health System.

The 17-year-old driver of the car that rear-ended the Portage couple was taken to the hospital for a possible injury. Another 17-year-old from Kansas, who was driving another car, was also transported for a possible injury.

27 News has learned a GoFundMe page has been set up to support Carol Heisz. It's already raised almost $5,000 in just one day. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.