UPDATE: Authorities identify body found in Janesville park as Madison woman

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The woman who was found dead at a Janesville Park has been identified as 26-year-old Whitney Carlson of Madison, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner.

An autopsy was completed Tuesday. Initial results show there was not inflicted trauma and a cause of death has not yet been determined.

The death remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.

Carlson's body was found at Lustig Park on January 2, 2017.

**********

Police say the body of an adult white woman was found near the Rock River early Monday afternoon.

Police were called to Lustig Park around 11:30 AM after someone who was walking near the park discovered the body approximately 40 yards from the Rock River bank on the west end of the park.

Preliminary findings do not indicate there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the female victim's death.

Police are not releasing the identification of the victim at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for 12:30 on Tuesday.

*******

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --- Janesville Police ask that the public avoid Lustig Park Monday.

Police are on scene investigating a death.

Police say they will send out information when the park is back open.

27 News in on the way to the scene now to get more information.

On Sunday, a boater found a body in the Rock River about 2 miles from this park. Police tell 27 News this is an unrelated death investigation.

We will update this story when we know more.