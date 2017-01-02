UW student among passengers of missing airplane in Cleveland

MADISON (WKOW) --- A University of Wisconsin - Madison freshman is among the passengers missing after a private airplane disappeared over Lake Erie on December 29, according to a UW news release.

19-year-old Megan Casey of Ohio was on the way home from attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game with her father and four neighbors when their plane disappeared shortly after takeoff.

The U.S. Coast Guard is still looking for the plane after baggage and debris washed up on shore.

Casey was in a sorority on the UW campus and was studying for a career in nursing.

"In the short time she was on our campus, Megan was a friend to many and was pursuing a career in nursing," says Dean of Students and Vice Provost for Student Life Lori Berquam. "Our thoughts are with her family and friends."

The family provided the following statement to the UW:

"Our family greatly appreciates the dedicated efforts of the rescue and recovery teams, and we are especially thankful for the outpouring of support thoughts and prayers from family, friends and the community," the statement reads.

If you are a student in need of counseling or crisis support as a result of this or any other situation, call University Health Services Counseling and Consultation Services at (608) 265-5600 or drop-in between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.